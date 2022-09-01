DreamFolks Services IPO share allotment: Where, how and when to check the status online

DreamFolks Services will finalise allotment of shares post its initial public offering (IPO) today. The IPO was open from August 24 to August 26. The issue was subscribed 56.68 times on the last day. The IPO received bids for 53.75 crore shares against 95 lakh shares on offer, according to an update on the BSE.

The portion for retail investors was fully subscribed at 43.66 times , while that for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 70.53 times. The category for non-institutional investors received 37.66 per cent subscription. The share sale had a price band of Rs 308 to Rs 326.

The lot size of Dreamfolks Services IPO was 46 shares for which one would have to spend Rs 14,996.

A retail individual investor could submit bids for up to 13 lots or 598 shares by spending Rs 1,94,948. Equirus Capital Private Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd were the lead managers of the IPO. The allotment of shares will be done on September 1 and they are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on September 6.

Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the IPO.

Here's how to check your share allotment status. Investors can visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or the IPO registrar's website.

Registrar website

1. Go to the online portal of Link Intime

2. Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name DreamFolks Services in the drop-down menu of the investor's centre section.

3. Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

4. After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on the submit button and view their allotment status.

Stock exchange website

1.Visit the official BSE website.

2. On the BSE homepage, click on 'Equity'. A dropdown menu will appear. Select ' DreamFolks Services'.

3. Enter your application and PAN number.

4. After entering the details, click on 'Search'.

5. After clicking on the 'Search' button, details of the number of shares subscribed and the number of shares allotted to you will be displayed.

A day ahead of the IPO, Dreamfolks Services raised Rs 253 crore from anchor investors.

Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Saint Capital Fund, Segantii India Mauritius, Kuber India Fund, Smallcap World Fund, Inc, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund and PNB Metlife India Insurance Company Limited were among the anchor investors.

The company has decided to allot 7.76 crore shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 326 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 253 crore, according to a circular on BSE's website.

DreamFolks is a dominant player and India's largest airport service aggregator platform, an incubator of the industry with its unique, asset light, capital efficient business model. DreamFolks' provides services to all the card networks operating in India including Visa, Mastercard, Diners/Discover and RuPay; and many of India's prominent Card Issuers including ICICI Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited (in respect of debit card lounge program) and SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited.