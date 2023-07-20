Drone Destination IPO Allotment: Check your application status and latest GMP

Drone Destination's allotment status has been made public and the stock continues to command a strong premium in the grey market ahead of its listing. The SME counter is scheduled to make its debut at Dalal Street on Friday, July 21 after bumper bidding for its initial public offering.



Drone Destination will be listed on the emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which is also known as the NSE Emerge platform after the company raised Rs 44.2 crore via primary route by selling its 68 lakh equity shares in the range of Rs 62-65 apiece with a lot size of 2,000 equity shares.



The SME issue was overall subscribed 191.65 times, with quota for qualified institutional bidders fetching 50.46 times, while allocation for non-institutional bidders was booked 243.85 times and portion for retail investors was subscribed 250.09 times between July 7-13. The Rs 44.2 crore issue fetched bids worth Rs 5,500 crore.



Incorporated in 2019, Drone Destination is India's leading drone as a service and training company. The entity is a DGCA-authorized remote pilot training organization (RPTO) offering Certified training programs at multiple locations pan-India. They have the largest Training network in India in their segment.



Last heard, shares of Drone Destination were commanding a premium of Rs 39 apiece over its issue price of Rs 65, suggesting a\listing pop potential of 60 per cent. The premium has remained stable in the grey market lately but has eased from its peak around Rs 50, when the issue opened for bidding.



Narnolia Financial Services was the sole book running lead manager to the issue, while Maashitla Securities was appointed as the registrar for the issue. Nikunj Stock Brokers and Share India Securities were the market makers for the issue.



To check the IPO allotment status, bidders can visit the website of the registrar, which in the case of Drone Destination is Maashitla Securities (https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues )

Select the company name from the drop-down option and enter the PAN details or demat account number and hit submit.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus.



The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries after the issue is completed.

