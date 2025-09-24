Epack Prefab Technologies IPO opens today: Check analyst reviews, latest GMP & more

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Epack Prefab Technologies shall kick-off for bidding on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The company shall be offering its shares in the range of Rs 194-204 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum 73 equity shares and its multiples thereafter, which shall close for bidding on Friday, September 26.

Epack Prefab Technologies is looking to raise a total of Rs 504 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1 crore equity shares worth Rs 204 crore. The net proceeds from issue shall be utilized toward funding capital expenditure, expansion of capacity, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in February 1999, Noida-based Epack Prefab Technologies engaged in turnkey pre-engineered steel buildings and prefabricated structures, handling design, fabrication, installation for industrial, institutional, and commercial sectors. It also manufactures EPS thermocol blocks, sheets, and shaped packaging items for insulation and packaging solutions.

Epack Prefab raised a total of Rs 151.2 crore from anchor investors as it finalized allocation of 74,11,764 shares at Rs 204 apiece. Its anchor book included names like Morgan Stanley, Whiteoak Capital, 360 ONE, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund, Nuvama, Citigroup Global, and Sameeksha India among others.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, Epack Prefab reported a net profit of Rs 59.32 crore with a revenue of Rs 1,140.49 crore. The company clocked a bottomline of Rs 42.96 crore with a revenue of Rs 906.39 crore for the year 2023-24. At the current valuations, it commands a market capitalization close to Rs 2,050 crore.

Epack Prefab has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have 15 per cent of allocation. Retail investors have a 35 per cent reservation in the IPO. Last heard, it was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 20 apiece, suggesting a 10 per cent listing pop for the investors.

Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of Epack Prefab Technologies and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 1. Here's what brokerage firms say about the IPO of Epack Prefab Technologies:



Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

Epack Prefab's expertise lies in cost-effective, high-quality pre-engineered steel building solutions and has positioned it as a reliable partner across sectors. It is well placed for future growth, backed by strong customer relationships, successful completion of over 4,400 projects for nearly 2,000 clients during FY23–FY25, and clear capacity expansion plans of 24,000 MTPA, said Anand Rathi.

"The issue appears to be aggressively priced. The company leverages process innovation and advanced technology to enhance efficiency and customization, while cost competitiveness enables prefab solutions that balance affordability and functionality, driving sustainable growth in the long run. Hence, we assign 'subscribe for long term' rating for the issue," it added.



Reliance Securities

Rating: Subscribe

Epcak Prefab’ IPO offers a good opportunity to invest in the growing prefabricated construction sector. The company’s expansion plans, focus on sustainable building solutions, and use of IPO proceeds for capacity enhancement and debt reduction strengthen its growth outlook, said Reliance Securities.

"While industry cyclicality and execution risks exist, the IPO is a promising option for long-term investors seeking exposure to modular construction. Hence, we request to subscribe to this IPO," it added.



SBI Securities

Rating: Subscribe

The issue is valued at P/E and EV/Ebitda multiples of 34.5 times and 15.3 times, respectively, on post-issue capital. Epack Prefab was one of the fastest growing companies between FY22-FY25 among Prefab peers in terms of Revenue and EBITDA CAGR. While comparing with its listed peers, the issue is fairly priced on most valuation parameters, said SBI Securities.

"With strong customer relationships, completion of over 4,400 projects for 2,000 clients in FY23–FY25, and firm capacity expansion plans. The company is well positioned for growth. We recommend investors to 'subscribe' to the issue at the Cut-off price for a long-term investment horizon," it added.



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

Epack Prefab's strategic focus on process innovation and cost competitiveness has been central to its growth. It is positioned to expand further, with a strong order book and plans for increasing its manufacturing capacity. It aims to capture larger market shares both domestically and internationally, particularly in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, said Ventura Securities.

"With a strong financial foundation and a 29.12 per cent RoE in FY24, Epack is poised for growth in the expanding prefab and EPS packaging markets, leveraging its sustainability efforts, including a 52 per cent reduction in carbon emissions over traditional RCC models," it added with a 'subscribe' rating.



BP Wealth

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

Epack Prefab is valued at a P/E of 28 times based on FY25 earnings, broadly in line with industry averages, said BP Wealth. "We believe that its superior return ratios, strong operating margins, and ongoing expansion initiatives position it ahead of peers, enabling it to capitalize on structural industry tailwinds and drive sustainable growth, it said with a 'subscribe' for long-term tag.

SMIFS

Rating; Subscribe

"We recommend subscribing to the issue, as Epack’s market leadership, diversified portfolio, domestic and international expansion, robust order book, and capacity ramp-up position it for sustained long term growth, with the Pre-Fab business holding 3-4 times scaling potential as utilization improves," said SMIFS.