Euro Pratik Sales IPO to open on to Sept 16; check price band, issue size & more

Euro Pratik Sales, a leading designer and seller of decorative wall panels and laminates, is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on September 16. Priced between Rs 235 and Rs 247 per share, the IPO offers a lot size of 60 shares.

The IPO's total size is Rs 451.3 crore, aimed entirely as an offer-for-sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. Consequently, the company will not raise any new capital from this offering. The IPO anchor book will be available from September 15, and the public offer will close on September 18, with allotment scheduled for September 19. The shares are set to list on BSE and NSE on September 23.

Euro Pratik Sales reported a profit of Rs 76.4 crore in the financial year ending March 2025, marking a 21.5% increase from the previous year's profit of Rs 62.9 crore. Meanwhile, the company's revenue surged by 28.2% to Rs 284.2 crore, up from Rs 221.7 crore. The business derives 66% of its revenue from decorative wall panels and 26% from decorative laminates.

The IPO represents a reduced offer size from the initially planned Rs 730 crore as stated in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on January 20, 2025. Approval for the IPO was granted on May 15, 2025, by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The key financial advisors for the IPO include Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors, with MUFG Intime India. acting as the registrar.

Euro Pratik Sales holds a significant position in India's organised decorative wall panel market, competing with industry giants like Greenlam Industries, Asian Paints, Berger Paints India, and Indigo Paints. The IPO aims at leveraging its market position by offering existing shareholders an exit opportunity.