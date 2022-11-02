Global Health IPO opens on Nov 3: Price band, GMP, listing date and more

The initial public offer (IPO) of Global Health Limited will open on November 3. The share sale of the multi-speciality tertiary care provider will close on November 7. The company is offering its shares in a price band of Rs 319 to Rs 336 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the share sale is expected to fetch Rs 2,206 crore.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Global Health IPO stands at Rs 25 today, according to IPO Watch. This implies that the stock is likely to be listed at Rs 361, a premium of 7.44 per cent over the IPO price. The company, which operates and manages hospitals under the Medanta brand, will carry out allotment of shares on November 11, 2022.

The lot size of Global Health IPO is 44 shares for which one will have to spend Rs 14,784. A retail individual investor can submit bids for up to 13 lots or 572 shares by spending Rs 1,92,192. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and JM Financial Limited are the book running lead managers for the IPO of Global Health.

The shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on November 16, 2022. KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the IPO.

Global Health IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5.08 crore equity shares by the company's shareholders and the promoters.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for repayment/prepayment of borrowings, in full or part, of the subsidiaries, GHPPL and MHPL and general corporate purposes. Dr. Naresh Trehan, a renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, is the promoter of the company.

Global Health Limited is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India. The company has key specialities in cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology.

