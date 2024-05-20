Go Digit IPO allotment likely tomorrow: Check latest GMP, listing date & other key details

Go Digit General Insurance is expected to announce the allotment status of its shares offered in initial public offering (IPO) on May 21. Bidders could get messages, alerts or emails regarding the debit of funds or revocations of their IPO mandate tomorrow as markets were closed on Monday due to voting in Maharashtra.

The Pune-based firm sold its initial share sale in the price band of Rs 258-272 apiece with a lot size of 55 shares. The issue was open for bidding between May 15 and May 17. It raised a total of Rs 2,614.65 crore from its primary offering, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,125 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 5,47,66,392 equity shares.

Overall, the IPO was overall subscribed to 9.60 times. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 12.56 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 7.24 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 4.27 times.

In the grey market, Go Digit shares were last seen trading at a premium of 8.27 per cent against its issue price of Rs 272 (upper price band).

Shares of the company are likely to be listed on May 23.

How to check allotment status:

Investors can check the allotment status on BSE website. Here's the step-by-step guide:

* Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

* Under the issue type, click 'Equity'

* Under the issue name, select Go Digit General Insurance Limited in the drop box

* Fill application number

* Add PAN detail

* Click on 'I am not a Robot' and click on submit

Participants can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html).

* Go to the web portal of Link Intime Ltd

* Select the IPO in drop box

* You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat account number or PAN

* In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

* Enter the details of the mode (selected earlier)

* Fill the captcha

* Hit submit

Backed by Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group, Go Digit offers products like motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance and other products.

ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, Nuvama Wealth Management, HDFC Bank and IIFL Securities are the lead book-running managers of the Go Digit IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue.