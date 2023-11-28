Graphisads IPO to open on November 30; check price band, lot size, other details

Graphisads will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The SME IPO shall be open for subscription for four-days and will conclude for bidding on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The company is selling its shares at a fixed price of Rs 111 per share.



Incorporated in 1987, Graphisads is an integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency providing 360-degree solutions to its wide array of clients. It provides advertising services on the work orders received by the government sector, private sector and other public sector entities.



Graphisads will be raising a total of Rs 53.41 crore via IPO route, which entirely includes fresh share sale of 48,12,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Shares of the company will be listed on the SME platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).



Investors can bid for a minimum of 1200 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor can apply for only one lot or 1,200 equity shares, which is worth Rs 1,33,200. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) need to bid for a minimum of two lots, or 2,400 equity shares.



The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards repayment of certain borrowings, meeting the working capital requirements, general corporate expenses and issue expenses. First Overseas Capital is the book running lead manager of the Graphisads IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.



The company also offers high-end ecosystem and end-to-end ad-tech communication solutions platform for advertising media services consisting of brand Strategy, communication strategy, creative services, media planning, media buying and media release services which cover advertisement modes across all channels. It has been awarded with many rewards and recognitions.



Graphisads has reserved 2,42,400 equity shares, amounting to Rs 2.69 crore as the market maker portion, which is Rikhav Securities for the company. The company has reserved half of the net offer for the retail investors, while the remaining half of the net offer shall be reserved for the other investors of the offer.



For the period ended on June 30, 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2.06 crore with a revenue of Rs 26.02 crore. Its net profit came in at Rs 5.57 crore with a revenue of Rs 99.05 crore for the financial year 2022-23. Its return on equity (RoE) stood at 12.99 per cent and return on capital employed stood at 14.69 per cent.

