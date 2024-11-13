scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
Here’s how many Swiggy employees will turn crorepatis today, but what's the IPO buzz like? Details inside

Feedback

Here’s how many Swiggy employees will turn crorepatis today, but what's the IPO buzz like? Details inside

Despite strong demand from institutional investors, analysts are cautious about Swiggy’s debut. The grey market premium (GMP) reflects a lukewarm sentiment, with shares trading only Re 1 above the Rs 390 issue price.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
For Swiggy’s employees, today’s listing is a major wealth-creation event, aligning the company with others like Flipkart, which similarly rewarded employees with significant ESOP payouts. For Swiggy’s employees, today’s listing is a major wealth-creation event, aligning the company with others like Flipkart, which similarly rewarded employees with significant ESOP payouts.

Swiggy is set to deliver a big payday to hundreds of employees today as it hits the stock market, with shares listing at 10 a.m. on the BSE and NSE. Approximately 500 staffers are expected to pocket Rs 1 crore each, while around Rs 9,000 crore will be distributed among 5,000 employees—rewarding years of service and growth contributions, according to a Moneycontrol report. 

Related Articles

The IPO, one of India’s largest in recent years, highlights Swiggy’s scale and marks a significant moment for India’s startup ecosystem.

Despite strong demand from institutional investors, analysts are cautious about Swiggy’s debut. The grey market premium (GMP) reflects a lukewarm sentiment, with shares trading only Re 1 above the Rs 390 issue price. 

Shivani Nyati from Swastika Investmart notes that while Swiggy’s IPO saw a 3.59-times subscription, current market volatility and valuation challenges make it a risky choice. 

“Although there is interest, the company’s ongoing losses and market conditions mean a cautious approach is best,” Nyati said.

Prashanth Tapse, senior analyst at Mehta Equities, expects the listing to be “flat to slightly negative,” citing Swiggy’s high competition and negative cash flow model. 

He remarked, “Low demand from retail and NII investors reflects concerns over high competition and negative market sentiment.” Analysts have recommended that investors with a high-risk tolerance and long-term view may consider the stock, while others might take a more reserved approach.

For Swiggy’s employees, today’s listing is a major wealth-creation event, aligning the company with others like Flipkart, which similarly rewarded employees with significant ESOP payouts. In a rare move in India’s startup world, the IPO allows early employees who helped scale the company to benefit substantially.

As trading begins, Swiggy’s IPO performance will be closely watched, signaling its position in the high-stakes food delivery and quick commerce sectors. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 13, 2024, 7:20 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement