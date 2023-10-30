Honasa Consumer, parent of Mamaearth, raises Rs 765 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Honasa Consumer, parent firm of FMCG brand Mamaearth, has on Monday raised Rs 765.2 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO launch on October 31.

Anchor investors include FPIs such as Capital Group, Fidelity, Norges Bank, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, White Oak, Franklin Templeton, and others.

Foreign portfolio investors were allocated 54.7% of Honasa Consumer's anchor allocation with the remaining being allocated to domestic investors.

The company has also allocated shares worth Rs 253.61 crore to domestic mutual funds.

Honasa Consumer Ltd, has allotted 23,617,228 Equity Shares to 49 anchor investors and raised Rs 765.20 crore ahead of company’s proposed IPO at the upper price band of Rs 324 per equity share with face value of Rs 10 per share.

Nearly 28 marquee investors have received shares through anchor book.

American financial services company, which participated in anchor round through Smallcap World Fund Inc, was allocated the highest anchor allocation of 8.77%.

Out of the total allocation of 23,617,228 Equity shares to the Anchor Investors, 7,827,544 Equity shares (i.e. 33.14 % of the total allocation to the anchor investors) were allocated to 7 domestic mutual funds through a total of 19 schemes.

7 prominent mutual funds have been allocated 33.1% of the anchor allocation. 6 prominent insurance companies have been allocated 11.5% of anchor allocation

Domestic investors include prominent mutual funds like ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Nippon, Axis, Canara Robeco, Invesco and mutual fund of White Oak. They also include life insurance companies like SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Life Insurance, Birla Life Insurance, Max Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns new-age FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on October 31. The issue will conclude on November 2. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 365 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) component of 4.12 crore equity shares by promoters, investors, and other selling shareholders.

Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters and founders -- Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh -- and investors like Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina, Stellaris, Kunal Bahl, Rohit Kumar Bansal, Rishabh Harsh Mariwala and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be utilised towards advertising expenses to improve awareness and brand visibility, setting up new exclusive brand outlets, investment in its subsidiary BBlunt for setting up new salons, general corporate purposes, and inorganic acquisition.

The Gurugram-based beauty and personal care company was founded in 2016 by husband-wife duo Varun and Ghazal Alagh. It began with the launch of Mamaearth and over the years added five more brands to its portfolio, including The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Ayuga, BBlunt, and Dr Sheth's, and built a 'House of Brands' architecture. In January 2022, the company entered the unicorn club.



