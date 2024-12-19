Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares deliver solid listing pop, debut at 43% premium

Shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions made a strong Dalal Street debut on Thursday, Wednesday 19 as the healthcare solutions provider was listed at Rs 1,900 on NSE, a premium 42.96 per cent over the given issue price of Rs 1,329. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 39.65 per cent at Rs 1,856 on BSE.



Listing of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) has been better than the expectations. Ahead of listing, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 420-425 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing for the investors of 32 per cent.



The IPO of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions ran for bidding between December 12 and December 16. The Mumbai-based company offered its shares in the price band of Rs 1,265-1,329 per share with a lot size of 11 shares. It raised a total of Rs 2,497.92 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale for up to 1,87,95,510 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a solid 52.68 times, fetching bids for Rs 72,500 crore. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 80.64 times The portion allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 23.25 times. Allocations for retail investors and employees were booked 14.55 times and 5.20 times, respectively.



Incorporated in 2006, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions provides services to healthcare enterprises such as handling administrative chores/work. It helps doctors and other healthcare providers by handling their paperwork and administrative tasks. IKS Health offers services such as clinical support, medical documentation management, virtual medical scribing and more.



Brokerage firms have mostly had a positive view on the issue but suggest it for a long-term subscription. JM Financial, ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JP Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) were the book running lead managers of the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO, while Link Intime India served as the registrar for the issue.