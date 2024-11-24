IPO action ahead: Rajesh Power and Rajputana Biodiesel and more. All the details

India’s primary market is gearing up for a packed week as NTPC Green Energy, Enviro Infra Engineers, and two SME IPOs prepare to make their market debuts. Starting November 25, six additional SME IPOs will open for subscription, ensuring an eventful week for investors eyeing opportunities in the public markets.

The buzz around these IPOs comes as the stock market rebounds from recent volatility. The Nifty 50 index surged by 2.39%, closing at 23,907.25 points, while the BSE Sensex posted a 2.54% gain, ending at 79,117.11 points. Despite challenges such as the downturn in Adani stocks triggered by U.S. regulatory concerns, November has seen steady activity in the primary market.

Among the six SME IPOs set to open, here are key details

Rajesh Power Services Limited

Industry: Consultancy for state transmission and distribution companies.

Issue Details: Fresh issue of 27.9 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 20 lakh shares, aiming to raise ₹160.47 crore.

Price Band: ₹319 to ₹335 per share.

Lot Size: 400 shares.

Subscription Period: November 25 to November 27, 2024.

Listing Date: Expected on December 2, 2024, on the BSE SME platform.

Rajputana Biodiesel Limited

Industry: Production and supply of biofuels and by-products.

Issue Details: Fresh issue of 19 lakh shares, aiming to raise ₹24.70 crore.

Price Band: ₹123 to ₹130 per share.

Lot Size: 1,000 shares.

Subscription Period: November 26 to November 28, 2024.

Listing Date: Expected on December 3, 2024, on the NSE SME platform.

Abha Power and Steel Limited

Industry: Casting and manufacturing of iron and steel products.

Issue Details: Fresh issue of 41.39 lakh shares and an OFS of 10 lakh shares, aiming to raise ₹38.58 crore.

Price: ₹75 per share.

Lot Size: 1,600 shares.

Subscription Period: November 27 to November 29, 2024.

Listing Date: Expected on December 4, 2024, on the NSE SME platform.

Apex Ecotech Limited

Industry: Water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Issue Details: Fresh issue of 34.99 lakh shares, aiming to raise ₹25.54 crore.

Price Band: ₹71 to ₹73 per share.

Lot Size: 1,600 shares.

Subscription Period: November 27 to November 29, 2024.

Listing Date: Expected on December 4, 2024, on the NSE SME platform.

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Limited

Industry: Manufacturing of tempered glass products.

Issue Details: Fresh issue of 58 lakh shares, aiming to raise ₹62.64 crore.

Price Band: ₹105 to ₹108 per share.

Lot Size: 1,200 shares.

Subscription Period: November 28 to December 2, 2024.

Listing Date: Expected on December 5, 2024, on the NSE SME platform.

Ganesh Infraworld Limited

Industry: Construction services.

Issue Details: Fresh issue of 118.77 lakh shares, aiming to raise ₹98.58 crore.

Price Band: ₹78 to ₹83 per share.

Lot Size: 1,600 shares.

Subscription Period: November 29 to December 3, 2024.

Listing Date: Expected on December 6, 2024, on the NSE SME platform.

The much-anticipated IPOs of NTPC Green Energy and Enviro Infra Engineers will debut on November 27. These mainboard IPOs are accompanied by SME IPO listings, ensuring diverse activity across segments.