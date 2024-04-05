IPO alert: Vijay Kedia-backed TAC Infosec delivers 174% listing pop; Radiowalla debuts at 58% premium

Shares of TAC Infosec, the information-technology solution provider backed Vijay Kedia, made a stellar debut at Dalal Street on Friday as the scrip was listed at a premium of 173.58 per cent at Rs 290 apiece on the SME platform of NSE, against the issue price of Rs 106 per share.



On its debut, each lot of TAC Infosec, consisting of 1,200 equity shares, delivered a profit of Rs 2,20,800 to the investors. Retail investors could apply for a single lot only, while non-retail investors need to apply for a minimum of two lots or 2,400 equity shares and/or more.



Dalal Street stalwart Vijay Kishanlal Kedia and his son Ankit Vijay Kedia cumulatively owned 15.30 lakh equity shares of the company, which is about 20 per cent stake on a pre-IPO basis. Post issue, their stake shall be diluted to 14.6 per cent, as per the RHP of the company.



The Rs 29.99 crore issue saw bids for Rs 8,417.33 crore during the book building process. The company sold its IPO in the fixed range of Rs 100-106 per share between March 27 and April 2. The issue was entirely a fresh share sale of 28,29,600 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a solid 421.89 times, thanks to strong bidding from all categories of investors. The portion for non-institutional bidders (NIIs) was booked a whopping 768.83 times. The quota for qualified institutional investors (QIBs) was subscribed 141.29 times, and the portion of retail investors was subscribed 433.54 times during the bidding process.



Another stock, Radiowalla Network also made a strong debut on the SME platform of NSE. The stock was listed at Rs 120.15, premium of 58.09 per cent over the issue price of Rs 76 apiece. Each lot of Radiowalla Network, which had 1,600 shares, delivered a profit of Rs 70,640 each.



Radiowalla Network Limited provides in-store radio services on a subscription model basis, which includes an exclusive radio channel for a brand. The company also offers corporate radio services, which provide private radio channels for employee engagement within an organisation.



The issue was open for bidding between March 27 to April 2 and raised a total of Rs 14.25 crore via IPO. The company sold 18,75,200 fresh equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed over 307.54 times during the bidding process.