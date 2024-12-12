IPO subscription: Vishal Mega Mart, One Mobikwik Systems, Sai Life Sciences & Inventurus Knowledge Solutions 

Four mainboard initial public offer (IPOs) namely Vishal Mega Mart, One Mobikwik Systems, Sai Life Sciences and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions are under progress today. While IPOs of Vishal Mega Mart, One Mobikwik Systems and Sai Life Sciences opened on December 11, share sale for Inventurus Knowledge Solutions started today.

Related Articles

The first three IPOs will close on December 13. Bidding for the IPO of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions will end on December 16.

Here's a look at the subscription details of the four ongoing IPOs.

One Mobikwik Systems

On the second day of subscription, the MobiKwik IPO was subscribed 11.53 times at 12:17 pm. The portion designated for retail investors was subscribed 41 times, while the portion reserved for QIBs had a subscription rate of 0.03 per cent, and the portion allotted to NIIs saw bidding of 14.8 times in the afternoon session. According to data, the IPO received 12,99,93,471 share applications against 1,12,75,986 shares offered during the share sale.

The price band of Mobikwik IPO was fixed at Rs 265 to Rs 279 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 53 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors to bid for a lot is Rs 14,787. The Mobikwik stock will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date of December 18, 2024.

Mobikwik is a fintech company providing prepaid digital wallets and online payment services.

Vishal Mega Mart

The IPO of the retail chain was subscribed 0.81 times at 12:17 pm. According to data, the IPO received 58,47,52,930 share applications against 71,79,48,719 shares offered during the share sale.

The portion alloted for retail investors was subscribed 0.78 times, while the portion reserved for QIBs had a subscription rate of 0.03 per cent. The portion allotted for NIIs saw bidding of 1.94 times in the afternoon session today.



The price band of Vishal Mega Mart IPO is fixed at Rs 74 to Rs 78 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 190 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 14,820. Vishal Mega Mart IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as December 18, 2024.

Vishal Mega Mart is a hypermarket chain that sells a wide range of products like apparel, groceries, electronics, and home essentials.

Sai Life Sciences

The IPO of Sai Life Sciences saw a subscription of 0.91 times of the issue size in the afternoon session today. The share sale received bids of 3,53,51,829 against 3,87,94,785 shares offered during the share sale.

The portion meant for retail investors was subscribed 0.28 times, while the portion reserved for QIBs saw the highest subscription of 2.52 times or 252%. The portion allotted for NIIs saw bidding of 0.25 times in the afternoon session today.

The price band of Sai Life Sciences IPO is fixed at Rs 522 to Rs 549 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 27 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 14,823. The shares of Sai Life Sciences IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed at December 18, 2024.

Sai Life Sciences Limited researches, develops, and manufactures small-molecule new chemical entities. The company offers tailor-made services to biotech firms and global pharma companies.



Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

The share sale, which started today, was subscribed 0.14 times of the issue size in the afternoon session today. The share sale received bids of 14,63,803 against 1,03,66,780 shares offered during the share sale. The portion meant for retail investors was subscribed 0.51 times, while the portion reserved for QIBs saw subscription of just 913 shares. The portion allotted for NIIs saw bidding of 0.18 times on Thursday.

The price band of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO is fixed at Rs 1265 to Rs 1329 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 11 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 14,619.

Shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed at December 19, 2024.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (IKS Health) provides services to healthcare enterprises such as handling administrative chores/work. The company helps doctors and other healthcare providers by handling their paperwork and administrative tasks.