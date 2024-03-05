JG Chemicals IPO subscribed 1.5 times on Day 1 so far; retail & NII portions fully booked

The initial public offering (IPO) of JG Chemicals saw a decent response from the investors during the first day of the bidding process as the issue got fully susbcribed. Bidding for the issue, whcih had kicked-off for bidding on Monday, March 4, was led by retail and HNI investors.

The Kolkata-based JG Chemicals is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 210-221 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 67 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 251.19 crore via IPO, which is entirely a sale of Rs 165 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 39,00,000 equity shares.

According to the data, the investors made bids for 1,21,37,117 equity shares, or 1.49 times, compared to the 81,68,714 equity shares offered for the subscription by 2.45 pm on Tuesday, March 05. The three-day bidding for the issue will conclude on Wednesday, March 6.

The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 2.43 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors saw a subscription of 1.22 times. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was yet to attract any bids as of the same time.

JG Chemicals, incorporated in 1975, produces more than 80 grades of zinc oxide. It has various industrial applications including ceramics, paints and coatings, pharma and cosmetics, electronics and batteries, agrochemicals, fertilisers, speciality chemicals, lubricants, oil & gas and animal feed.

The grey market premium of JG Chemicals has remained stable after day one's response as the company is commanding a premium of Rs 50 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of about 23 per cent for the investors. However, the premium in the grey market stood around Rs 60 earlier, when the issue was announced.

Analysts tracking the issue are mostly positive on it, suggesting to subscribe to the issue on the back of strong financial performance, niche market sector, high entry barriers and growing demand for its products in various sectors. However, dependence on one single product and select customers pose a threat to the company.

"JG Chemical enjoys a leading market position with a diversified customer base and multiple products and has long term association with key customers in ZnO for end-user industries. We believe with an experienced management team, strong financials of 34 per cent CAGR in revenues and 40 per cent CAGR in profits for FY21-23 and strong growth levers ahead," said Reliance Securities.

JG Chemical is expanding its footprints, diversifying products in new verticals, improving capacity utilization with strong demand, and focusing on R&D to support complex chemistries and cost efficiencies thereby improving the margin acceleration over the next few years, it added with a subscribe rating.



Ahead of its IPO, JG Chemicals raised Rs 75.36 crore from anchor investors as it allocated 34,09,818 shares at a price of Rs 221 apiece. The company has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for the qualified institutional investors (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will get 15 per cent of shares. Retail investors will get 35 per cent of the net offer.

The Indian zinc oxide market is fragmented with limited presence of organized players and JG Chemicals is the largest manufacturer of zinc oxides in India and among the top ten manufacturers of zinc oxides globally. The company is planning to expand its production capacities and broaden the footprint of manufacturing operations, said Master Capital Services.

"The company is increasing its focus on R&D to support complex chemistries, product innovation and cost efficiencies, while also paying attention towards deep mining of existing customers and expanding its customer base. Investors looking to invest, can invest in this IPO with a medium to long term perspective," it said.

Centrum Capital, Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services are the book running lead managers of the JG Chemicals IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company are likely to be listed at the bourses- both BSE and NSE- on Wednesday, March 13.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.