Juniper Hotels: Company mops up Rs 810 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Juniper Hotels, owned by Saraf Hotels and its affiliate Juniper Investments and Two Seas Holdings, an indirect subsidiary of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, has garnered Rs 810 crore from several anchor investors ahead of IPO that opens tomorrow.

The company informed the bourses that it allocated 2,25,00,000 equity shares at Rs 360 per share on Tuesday to anchor investors. The public issue closes on February 23.

Fidelity Funds, Government Pension Fund Global, Camrignac Portfolio, The Prudential Assurance Company, HSBC Global Investment Funds, Nedgroup Investment Funds, Marshall Wace Investment Strategies, Natixis International Funds, Schroder International, GAM Multistock, Goldman Sachs, and Societe Generale participated in the anchor book.

Kotak Mahindra Trustee, Tata Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Ashoka Whiteoak ICAV, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Invesco India Equity Fund, Jupiter India Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Avendus, and Tata AIA Life Insurance, also, invested in the Hyatt hotel chain.

75 lakh shares have been allocated to seven mutual funds via 15 schemes. The luxury hotel developer intends to raise Rs 1,800 crore through the IPO, an entirely fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component. The leading book managers for the anchor round were ICICI Securities Ltd., JM Financial Ltd. and CLSA India Pvt.



The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 342-360 per share.