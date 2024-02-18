Juniper Hotels, GPT Healthcare, Zenith Drugs among IPOs coming next week

Dalal Street will see five new IPOs coming up next week, which includes two mainboard IPOs and three small and medium enterprises issues.

Juniper Hotels and GPT Healthcare, with a combined fundraising target exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, are the mainboard offerings.

Juniper Hotels IPO opens for subscription on February 21, 2024, and closes on February 23, 2024. Priced at Rs 342 to Rs 360 per share, the Rs 1,800-crore book-built issue comprises fresh shares (5 crore).

GPT Healthcare's IPO, which launches on February 22, and closes on February 26, is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of Rs 40 crore and an offer for sale of 2.61 crore shares.

The SME segment will see Zenith Drugs and Dream Roll Tech coming up. Zenith's subscription window is from February 19, offering Rs 40.68 crores through a book-built issue of 51.49 lakh fresh shares priced at Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share.

Dream Roll Tech opens from February 20 to February 22, priced at Rs 129 per share. The issue will close on February 22 and will get the company nearly Rs 29 crore.

The firm makes products from alloy steel, cast irons and tungsten carbides conforming to international standards.

Other SME IPOs on the horizon include Sadhav Shipping, Esconet Technologies, Kalahridhaan Trendz, Thaai Casting, Atmastco, and Interiors.