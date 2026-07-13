Kusumgar IPO: Complete guide to check status, odds of share allotment, fresh GMP & more

Kusumgar is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, July 12. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate by Tuesday, July 13 or latest by the weekend. The engineered fabric maker saw a strong response from the investors.

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The IPO of Kusumgar was open for bidding between July 08 and July 10. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 398-419 per share with a lot size of 35 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 650 crore from its IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,55,13,126 equity shares.

The issue was subscribed 128.85 times, attracting bids worth up to Rs 62,000 crore via nearly 37.2 lakh applications. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 284.10 times, while the allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 165.46 times. The portion for retail investors and employees were booked 26.47 times and 10.48 times, respectively.

Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Kusumgar:

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Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 37 investors will get 490 shares (Probability: 2.70 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 137 investors will get 490 shares (Probability: 0.73 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 22 investors will get 35 shares. (Probability: 4.54 per cent)

Mumbai-based Kusumgar is a manufacturer of woven, coated, and laminated synthetic fabrics known as engineered fabrics. It has developed over 1,000 unique fabric types, building a strong position in the synthetic functional and performance fabric space. Its products serve a wide range of industries, including aerospace and defence, industrial and automotive, outdoor and other segments.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Kusumgar has remained stable, thanks to strong bidding amid strong market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 160-165 apeice, suggesting a listing pop of 38-40 per cent for the investors. However, its GMP stood around Rs 135-140 before the bidding kicked-off.

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Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal and IIFL Capital are the book running lead managers for Kusumgar IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and/or initiation of refund shall be done on Tuesday, July 14. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with July 15, Wednesday.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Kusumgar IPO, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Kusumgar Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also

Visit https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘KUSUMGAR’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.