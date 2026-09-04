Listing of ESDS Software Solution has been above the expectations. Ahead of its debut, shares of ESDS Software was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 240-250 apeice, suggesting a 55-58 per cent listing gains for the investors. However, its GMP stood around of Rs 320-330 during the bidding period but corrected after a series of mixed listings.

To recall, the IPO of ESDS Software Solution was sold in the price band of Rs 408-429 apiece between August 28 and September 01. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 34 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 720 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 135.88 times, fetching more than 63.01 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 72,000 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw subscription of 261.51 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed nearly 192.95 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 39.64 times during the three-day subscription period.

Incorporated in August 2005, Nashik-based ESDS Software Solution is an AI-enabled provider of cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions in India. The Company offers an end-to-end portfolio comprising Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), managed services and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), serving customers across BFSI, Government and enterprise segments.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for both long-term and listing gains. DAM Capital Advisors Ltd and Systematix Corporate Services were the book running lead managers for the ESDS Software Solution IPO and MUFG India Intime was appointed as the registrar of the issue.