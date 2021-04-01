Lodha Developers to launch IPO on April 7: Price band, lot size and other details

Macrotech Developers Ltd, earlier known as Lodha Developers plans to launch its Rs 2,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) on April 7. The three-day share sale will end on April 9. Shares of the IPO are likely to be allotted on April 16, 2021 and the stock is expected to make its market debut on April 22.

Lot size of the IPO will be 30 shares for which one will have to spend Rs 14,580.

A maximum of 13 lots comprising 390 shares can be bought for Rs 1,89,540. Promoters of the firm hold 100% stake in the firm and aims to sell 10% stake through the issue. They will issue 51,440,328 equity shares of Rs 10 during the IPO.

Price band of the IPO is Rs 483 to Rs 486 per equity share.

The real estate firm plans to raise money for the following purposes;

a. To reduce aggregate outstanding borrowings of the company on consolidated basis.

b.To acquire land or land development rights.

c. To meet general corporate purposes.

In February this year, the firm filed draft papers with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This is Lodha's third attempt to go public. The firm made attempts to launch an IPO in 2009 and 2018, but dropped plans citing challenging times for the realty sector.

Earlier in April 2018, the privately held Lodha Group, which was founded in 1995 by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, had approached SEBI to raise about Rs 5,500 crore through IPO and had received the markets regulator's clearance to launch the public issue but did not go ahead with the plans then.

The company made first attempt to list its shares on the stock exchanges in 2009 and had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to raise about Rs 2,800 crore. It had received SEBI's nod in January 2010, but later shelved the plan due to unfavourable market conditions post the global financial crisis.

Founded in 1995, Lodha Group is one of India's largest real estate players by sales bookings, that develops real estate across the residential and commercial sectors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (the "MMR"), Pune and London.