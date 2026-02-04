IT shares stare at selloff? Infosys, Wipro ADRs tank after Anthropic’s new AI tool

IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) were staring at selling pressure on Wednesday morning, tracking a sharp rout in US and European data analytics, professional services and software stocks. The selloff followed new offerings from artificial intelligence developer Anthropic, which sparked fears of an AI-led disruption.

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American depository receipts of Infosys plunged 5.56 per cent overnight to $17.32, while Wipro ADRs fell 4.83 per cent to $2.56, stoking concerns of a selloff in Indian information technology stocks during domestic trade.

Also read: Anthropic AI tool: Why Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL fell up to 6% today

Anthropic recently launched plug-ins for its Claude Cowork agent, aimed at automating tasks across legal, sales, marketing and data analysis functions. Plugins work across use cases, but are especially powerful in tailoring Anthropic’s Claude to specific job functions such as sales, legal and financial analysis.

Global equities were under pressure as well. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.43 per cent to settle at 23,255.19, while the S&P 500 fell 0.84 per cent to 6,917.81.

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In a note dated January 29, Jefferies said the initial success of OpenAI had served as a wake-up call for US Big Tech, highlighting the threat of disruption and prompting a surge in capital expenditure. It added that hyperscalers appeared increasingly willing to exit their traditional moats and move away from asset-light business models as they converged on the same opportunity set.

However, Jefferies noted that while OpenAI was viewed as the primary threat three years ago, that narrative was now changing.

“The evidence continues to grow that OpenAI is losing the corporate market to Anthropic’s Claude,” Jefferies said. “Anthropic’s AI coding tool, Claude Code, was publicly launched only in May last year and reached $1 billion in annualised recurring revenue by November. With such performance, it is no wonder that estimates of Anthropic’s value are surging.”

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The brokerage added that Anthropic was reportedly set to raise about $20 billion from investors in its current funding round, doubling the amount previously targeted. This would value the company at around $350 billion, up from an estimated $183 billion last September and $61.5 billion in March 2025.