New IPOs in town: BlackBuck, Mangal Compusolution, and Onyx Biotec to hit the market. Details here

Despite recent pressures on the equity markets, three companies are gearing up to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the upcoming truncated trading week beginning November 11, with one debuting from the mainboard segment.

While the total fundraising size of these IPOs, at ₹1,173.3 crore, falls short of the massive ₹18,500 crore raised last week—driven largely by Swiggy’s ₹11,327 crore IPO—the primary market remains active.

Zinka Logistics Solutions (BlackBuck) IPO

Zinka Logistics Solutions, backed by Peak XV Partners Investments and VEF AB, will be the week’s mainboard IPO. Known for its BlackBuck app, which offers a digital platform for truck operators, Zinka aims to raise ₹1,114.72 crore. The IPO opens on November 13, priced between ₹259 and ₹273 per share, and will close on November 18. The funds include a fresh issue worth ₹550 crore and an offer-for-sale of 2.07 crore shares, valued at ₹564.72 crore at the upper price band.

In SME list...

The other two IPOs next week belong to the SME segment. Hardware rental solutions provider Mangal Compusolution will open its fixed-price IPO on November 12 at ₹45 per share, seeking to raise ₹16.23 crore. This offer will close on November 14.

Pharmaceutical supplier Onyx Biotec is set to raise ₹29.34 crore through its IPO, offering 48.1 lakh shares at ₹58-61 per share. Subscriptions for Onyx Biotec will be open from November 13 to November 18.

What's up next week...

On the mainboard, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company’s ₹2,200-crore IPO will close on November 11. Already fully subscribed with a bid rate of 1.17 times its offer size, Niva Bupa’s IPO has garnered strong interest. Neelam Linens and Garments (India), an SME IPO, will also close on November 12 after reaching 2.38 times subscription.

IPO tracker

In addition to new launches, several IPOs will make their market debut next week. Sagility India, a healthcare-focused service provider, will list on November 12 following its successful 3.2 times subscription. Swiggy and ACME Solar Holdings are both slated for November 13, with the former receiving a 3.59 times subscription and the latter 2.75 times. Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares will start trading on November 14. Shares of these newly listed companies are currently showing limited premium activity in the grey market.

