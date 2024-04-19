scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
Ola Cabs IPO: Company looking at $500 mn IPO, aims valuation of $5 bn: Report

Feedback

Ola Cabs IPO: Company looking at $500 mn IPO, aims valuation of $5 bn: Report

The company is planning to choose the lead banker in next two to three weeks and launch the IPO along with Ola Electric this year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
In December 2023, Ola Electric filed its draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi In December 2023, Ola Electric filed its draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi

SoftBank-backed Ola Cabs is planning an initial public offering (IPO) to raise $500 million in the next three months, Reuters reported quoting sources. The ride hailing Company is planning to raise funding from the primary market at the valuation of $5 billion.

In this regard, Ola Cabs' parent entity ANI Technologies has reported started preliminary discussions with investment banks. The company is planning to choose the lead banker in the next two to three weeks. 

Ola Cabs is in talks with investment banks, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Kotak and Axis for the IPO, Reuters reported citing sources.

In December 2023, Ola Electric filed its draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi to raise around Rs 7,250 crore via an IPO. 

According to two of the sources quoted in the report, the company is currently engaged in discussions with investment banks such as Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citi, and India's Kotak and Axis. It plans to finalise IPO advisors within a month.

This marks Ola's second IPO attempt, following a 2021 plan to raise up to Rs 8,300 crore, which was scrapped. Despite being valued at Rs 58,300 crore during a 2021 fundraising round, internal assessments by investors have reduced Ola's valuation. Vanguard, an Ola shareholder, downgraded its internal valuation to Rs 15,800 crore in February.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 19, 2024, 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement