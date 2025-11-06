Orkla India makes a muted stock market debut; MTR Foods-parent lists at 3% premium

Shares of Orkla India made a muted stock market debut on Thursday, November 06, disappointing the investors, as the parent company of MTR Foods was listed at Rs 751.50 on BSE, a premium of 2.95 per cent over its issue price of Rs 730. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 2.75 per cent over its IPO price at Rs 750.10 on NSE.

The listing of Orkla India has been much below-the-expectations. Ahead of its listing, shares of Orkla India were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 65-70 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gain of 9-10 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood at Rs 95-100 after the IPO was concluded.

As of the listing price, retail investors made a mild profit of Rs 430 apeice for their one lot of 20 equity shares. Similarly, HNI investors, who received 280 equity shares, or 14 lots, made a muted profit of Rs 6,020 on their investment.

The IPO of Orkla India was open for bidding between October 29 and October 31. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 695-730 per share with a lot size of 20 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,667.52 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,28,43,004 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a solid 48.73 times.

It fetched more than 25.48 lakh applications, fetching bids for more than Rs 25,900 crore. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 117.63 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors' (NIIs) was subscribed 54.42 times. However, the quotas for retail investors and employees were booked 7.05 times and 15.13 times, respectively.

Bengaluru-based Orkla India, incorporated in 1996, is an Indian food company, offering a diverse range of food products, from breakfast to lunch and dinner, snacks, beverages, and desserts. It has a collection of iconic Indian heritage brands - MTR Foods, Eastern Condiments, and Rasoi Magic.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India and JP Morgan India were the book running lead managers of Orkla India IPO, while Kfin Technologies served as the registrar of the issue.