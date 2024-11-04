Reliance Jio to launch IPO in 2025; retail biz to list later: Report

Reliance Industries' telecom arm Jio is likely to get listed on the bourses in 2025, suggests a report from news agency Reuters, citing sources. It also claimed that the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate could launch the initial public offering (IPO) of its retail unit- Reliance Retail - much later.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) supremo Mukesh Ambani has remained tight-lipped over the listing of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, ever since his projection of making the two entities public in July 2019. However, no moves or updates have been shared by the company in this matter since then.



Both Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio are individually valued above $100 billion. In recent years, Reliance Industries raised nearly $25 billion collectively for its digital, telecom and retail businesses from investors like KKR, General Atlantic, Google, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and more.



Share of Reliance Industries dropped as much as 4 per cent during the trading session on Monday to fall to Rs 1,285.10. However, the stock managed to hold Rs 1,300 levels as the session headed towards the end, with a total market capitalisation above Rs 17.6 lakh crore. The stock had traded ex-bonus last week.



Reliance Jio, which boasts about 48 crore subscribers, is reported to launch its IPO and get listed in 2025 after achieving a stable business and revenue streams. On the other hand, retail business is unlikely to get listed until 2025 as the company needs to address some internal and operational challenges, said the Reuters report.



Reliance Jio is set to lock horns with Elon Musk if he launches his Starlink internet service in India, and Jio, which is also backed by Google and Meta, has recently partnered with Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure.



The further told Reuters that there was no internal decision yet on a valuation of Reliance Jio and bankers haven't yet been appointed, but Jefferies in July pegged the company's estimated IPO valuation at $112 billion. However, Reliance Jio may launch India's largest ever IPO, taking on Hyundai's $3.3 billion IPO, which was launched earlier this year.