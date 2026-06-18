With NSE filing Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its much-awaited IPO, the public issue of shares is set to gain limelight in the coming days since this will be the largest in terms of issue size in the Indian market. The 100% offer for sale (OFS) comprises 14.89 crore shares representing nearly 6% of the paid up capital. NSE shares will make their stock market debut on the competing exchange, the BSE, rather than self-listing on its own platform. The share sale is the first heavyweight IPO of 2026 with an issue size of Rs 30,000 crore.

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Here's a look at the five biggest IPOs by issue size in India.

NSE IPO

Issue size: Rs 30,000 crore

The exchange has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi for the IPO with an issue size of Rs 30,000 crore.

The IPO filing marks the culmination of a process that began in 2016. However, the listing process faced multiple setbacks over the years, primarily due to regulatory scrutiny arising from the co-location controversy, delaying what is now set to become one of India's most closely watched public offerings.

Hyundai Motor India IPO

Issue size: Rs 27,858 crore

The IPO of Hyundai Motor India was held from October 15 to October 17, 2024. The shares were listed on the BSE and NSE on October 22, 2024. Hyundai Motor India shares were available in the IPO in a price band of Rs 1,865 to Rs 1,960 per equity share. Lot Size of the issue was 7 shares (Minimum investment of Rs 13,720 for retail investors). The stock was listed at Rs 1820.40, a loss of 7% to the IPO price of Rs 1960. The stock has gained 9% till date from its market debut price.

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LIC IPO

Issue size: Rs 20,557 crore

The IPO of Life Insurance Corporation was open for subscription from May 4 to May 9, 2022. The shares were listed on the BSE and NSE on May 17. LIC IPO shares were available in a price band of Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share. Lot Size of the issue was 15 shares. The stock was listed at Rs 875.45, a loss of 8% to the IPO price of Rs 949. The stock has fallen 51% till date from its market debut price.

Paytm IPO

Issue size: Rs 18,300 crore

The IPO of Paytm was open for subscription from November 8, 2021 to November 10, 2021. The allotment for Paytm IPO was finalised on November 15. The shares were listed on BSE, NSE on November 18, 2021. Paytm IPO shares were available in a price band of Rs 2080 to Rs 2150 per equity share. Lot Size of the issue was six shares. The stock was listed at Rs 1950, a loss of 9.3% to the IPO price of Rs 2150. The stock has fallen 43.38% till date from its market debut price.

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Tata Capital

Issue size: Rs 15,511 crore

The IPO of Tata Capital was open for subscription from October 6 to October 8, 2025. The allotment for IPO was finalised on November 15. The shares were listed on BSE, NSE on November 18, 2021. Tata Capital IPO shares were available in a price band of Rs 310 to Rs 326 per equity share. The stock was listed at Rs 330, a gain of 1.23% to the IPO price of Rs 326. The stock has fallen 1.51% till date from its market debut price.