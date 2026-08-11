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'US, Iran close to some sort of arrangement': Pakistan signals possible Hormuz breakthrough

'US, Iran close to some sort of arrangement': Pakistan signals possible Hormuz breakthrough

Pakistan has been mediating between the US and Iran during the conflict, alongside Qatar

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 9:01 PM IST
'US, Iran close to some sort of arrangement': Pakistan signals possible Hormuz breakthroughPakistan says US, Iran nearing a deal over Hormuz

The US and Iran are "close to some sort of arrangement" over the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday.

"Things are shaping up in favor of peace," Asif told reporters in Islamabad, according to Bloomberg.

Pakistan has been mediating between the US and Iran during the conflict, alongside Qatar.

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Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi travelled to Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iranian media reported that Naqvi and Araghchi discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest. IRNA later posted photographs of their meeting.

The visit comes as efforts continue to find a way to end the US-Iran conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Talks between Iran and Oman on reopening the waterway to some maritime shipping have reached an advanced stage, Al Jazeera reported earlier, citing a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

IRAN HAS SET CONDITIONS

Iran has said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the US changes its behaviour and meets its demands.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Saturday that Washington must "correct its behavior" before the waterway can reopen.

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Iran has set six conditions for reopening the waterway. Tehran wants the US to stop what it describes as threats against its supreme leader and end military action against Iran and its regional allies. It is also demanding that US naval and air forces involved in the blockade leave the region.

Tehran is seeking compensation for damage from the recent conflicts, an end to US sanctions and the return of Iranian assets frozen overseas.

Asif's remarks came even as Washington and Tehran continued to take sharply different positions in the negotiations. While Iran has asked for compensation, the US too has demanded reparations from Tehran.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Tehran should pay reparations for people killed in attacks linked to Iran as well as in domestic protests.

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Published on: Aug 11, 2026 8:48 PM IST
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