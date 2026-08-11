RVNL shares slip even as Q1 FY27 profit climbs 18% YoY; key details

On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, however, profit declined 14.81 per cent from Rs 187.07 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 10.55 per cent YoY to Rs 4,321.23 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3,908.77 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, revenue declined 35.46 per cent sequentially from Rs 6,695.91 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses increased 6.85 per cent YoY to Rs 4,244.91 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 3,972.92 crore in Q1 FY26. On a QoQ basis, total expenses declined 35.03 per cent.

RVNL share price

Following the earnings announcement, RVNL shares ended 1.08 per cent lower at Rs 228 on Tuesday. At this level, the stock has declined 36.95 per cent so far this year.

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On the technical front, the stock traded below its 5-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), but remained above the 10-day, 20-day and 30-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 28.98. An RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while a reading above 70 is viewed as overbought.

RVNL has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 59.38/54.60 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.98. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at 3.84/4.18, while return on equity (RoE) was 10.07. According to Trendlyne data, the stock's one-year beta was 1.49.

Rail Vikas Nigam is the executing arm of Indian Railways and undertakes projects assigned to it by the Ministry of Railways.

The company works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the project development cycle, including conceptualisation, design, preparation of estimates, calling and awarding of contracts, and project and contract management through to commissioning.