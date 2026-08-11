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RVNL shares slip even as Q1 FY27 profit climbs 18% YoY; key details

RVNL shares slip even as Q1 FY27 profit climbs 18% YoY; key details

RVNL's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 159.36 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 134.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 4:54 PM IST
RVNL shares slip even as Q1 FY27 profit climbs 18% YoY; key detailsFollowing the earnings announcement, RVNL shares ended 1.08 per cent lower at Rs 228 on Tuesday.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) declined on Tuesday despite the state-run rail firm reporting an 18.46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27).

RVNL's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 159.36 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 134.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, however, profit declined 14.81 per cent from Rs 187.07 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 10.55 per cent YoY to Rs 4,321.23 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3,908.77 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, revenue declined 35.46 per cent sequentially from Rs 6,695.91 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses increased 6.85 per cent YoY to Rs 4,244.91 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 3,972.92 crore in Q1 FY26. On a QoQ basis, total expenses declined 35.03 per cent.

RVNL share price

Following the earnings announcement, RVNL shares ended 1.08 per cent lower at Rs 228 on Tuesday. At this level, the stock has declined 36.95 per cent so far this year.

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On the technical front, the stock traded below its 5-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), but remained above the 10-day, 20-day and 30-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 28.98. An RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while a reading above 70 is viewed as overbought.

RVNL has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 59.38/54.60 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.98. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at 3.84/4.18, while return on equity (RoE) was 10.07. According to Trendlyne data, the stock's one-year beta was 1.49.

Rail Vikas Nigam is the executing arm of Indian Railways and undertakes projects assigned to it by the Ministry of Railways.

The company works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the project development cycle, including conceptualisation, design, preparation of estimates, calling and awarding of contracts, and project and contract management through to commissioning.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 4:54 PM IST
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