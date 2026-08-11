Accidental death benefit rider: Is your family financially protected against unexpected accidents?

“Accidents can create an unexpected financial shock, particularly when they occur during an individual’s prime earning years. While a term insurance policy provides the essential foundation of financial protection, an Accidental Death Benefit rider can add an additional layer of support for families in the event of an accidental death. It is important for policyholders to understand the coverage, exclusions and claim conditions before opting for such a rider,” said Ashok Manwani, Vice President – Products, Go Digit Life Insurance.

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What is an Accidental Death Benefit rider?

An ADB rider is an optional add-on attached to a base term life insurance policy. If the policyholder dies due to an accident covered under the rider, the nominee receives an additional lump-sum amount over and above the base sum assured.

For example, suppose a policyholder has a ₹1 crore term insurance policy and adds a ₹50 lakh ADB rider. If the rider costs an additional ₹800-₹1,000 a month, the family could receive ₹1.5 crore if the policyholder dies in a covered accident—₹1 crore from the base policy and ₹50 lakh from the rider.

However, if the policyholder dies due to an illness or another non-accidental cause, only the ₹1 crore base cover would typically be payable.

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What does the additional payout cover?

The extra payout can help dependants deal with immediate financial obligations following an accident. These may include medical expenses, outstanding loans, household expenses and other unforeseen costs.

However, an ADB rider comes with conditions and exclusions. Depending on the policy, claims may not be payable in situations involving self-harm, alcohol or drug intoxication, hazardous activities or participation in illegal acts.

Some policies also specify a time limit between the accident and subsequent death, often ranging from 90 to 180 days. Therefore, policyholders should carefully read the policy wording rather than assuming every accidental death will automatically qualify.

Who should consider an ADB rider?

The rider may be particularly relevant for individuals with dependants who rely heavily on their income, people working in relatively high-risk environments such as factories, or those who travel frequently for work.

However, an ADB rider is not necessarily essential for everyone. If the existing term insurance cover is already sufficient, increasing the base sum assured could potentially provide broader protection.

Before purchasing an ADB rider, consumers should compare its cost with the additional coverage, check the definition of an accident, understand exclusions and verify the conditions governing claims.

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Ultimately, an ADB rider should be viewed as a supplement to term insurance, not a replacement.