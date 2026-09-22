Runwal Enterprises IPO opens on September 25; check all key details including price band, size and more

ICICI Securities and Jefferies India have been appointed as the merchant bankers managing the IPO. The issue proceeds will go towards debt repayment, funding subsidiaries, future project acquisitions and general corporate purposes. SEBI approved the company’s IPO papers in August 2025. Runwal Enterprises then applied to the regulator on August 11 to reduce the issue size.

According to a September 10 notice to investors, the company sought the reduction after new regulations allowed companies to increase or decrease their fresh issue size by up to 50 per cent without refiling the draft red herring prospectus. Following SEBI’s approval dated September 10, the company reduced the issue size to Rs 500 crore from Rs 1,000 crore and disclosed the change through an addendum dated September 11.

Advertisement

The company has also revised the utilisation of the IPO proceeds. It will use Rs 100 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to repay debt against its outstanding borrowings of Rs 431.4 crore on a standalone basis as of July 2026. Another Rs 225 crore will be invested in its wholly owned material subsidiaries, Runwal Residency and Evie Real Estate, to repay a portion of their outstanding borrowings.

As of July 2026, Runwal Residency had outstanding borrowings of Rs 286.5 crore, while Evie Real Estate had borrowings of Rs 356.4 crore. The remaining proceeds will be used to fund acquisitions of future real estate projects and for general corporate purposes.

Runwal Enterprises recorded a consolidated sales value of Rs 2,353.5 crore in FY26, up 24 per cent from Rs 1,899 crore in the previous year. However, its average selling price fell to Rs 11,366 per square foot in FY26 from Rs 11,754 per square foot a year earlier. The company’s total saleable area rose to 2.07 million square feet in FY26 from 1.62 million square feet in the previous year.

