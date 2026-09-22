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Runwal Enterprises IPO opens on September 25; check all key details including price band, size and more

Runwal Enterprises IPO opens on September 25; check all key details including price band, size and more

Runwal Enterprises IPO: Check IPO dates, issue size, lot size, key details, financial performance, IPO objectives and listing plans of the Mumbai-based real estate developer.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 9:57 AM IST
Runwal Enterprises IPO opens on September 25; check all key details including price band, size and moreSEBI approved the company’s IPO papers in August 2025. Runwal Enterprises then applied to the regulator on August 11 to reduce the issue size.

Mumbai-based real estate developer Runwal Enterprises has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 290-305 per equity share, with the public issue set to open for subscription on September 25. Investors can bid for a minimum of 49 shares and in multiples thereafter, and at the upper end of the price band the company will raise Rs 500 crore through the issue.

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The company has halved the size of its proposed public issue from the earlier Rs 1,000 crore and has revised the objectives of the offer. Runwal Enterprises, promoted by Subodh Runwal, had filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in March 2025 for a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,000 crore.

ICICI Securities and Jefferies India have been appointed as the merchant bankers managing the IPO. The issue proceeds will go towards debt repayment, funding subsidiaries, future project acquisitions and general corporate purposes. SEBI approved the company’s IPO papers in August 2025. Runwal Enterprises then applied to the regulator on August 11 to reduce the issue size.

According to a September 10 notice to investors, the company sought the reduction after new regulations allowed companies to increase or decrease their fresh issue size by up to 50 per cent without refiling the draft red herring prospectus. Following SEBI’s approval dated September 10, the company reduced the issue size to Rs 500 crore from Rs 1,000 crore and disclosed the change through an addendum dated September 11.

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The company has also revised the utilisation of the IPO proceeds. It will use Rs 100 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to repay debt against its outstanding borrowings of Rs 431.4 crore on a standalone basis as of July 2026. Another Rs 225 crore will be invested in its wholly owned material subsidiaries, Runwal Residency and Evie Real Estate, to repay a portion of their outstanding borrowings.

As of July 2026, Runwal Residency had outstanding borrowings of Rs 286.5 crore, while Evie Real Estate had borrowings of Rs 356.4 crore. The remaining proceeds will be used to fund acquisitions of future real estate projects and for general corporate purposes.

Runwal Enterprises recorded a consolidated sales value of Rs 2,353.5 crore in FY26, up 24 per cent from Rs 1,899 crore in the previous year. However, its average selling price fell to Rs 11,366 per square foot in FY26 from Rs 11,754 per square foot a year earlier. The company’s total saleable area rose to 2.07 million square feet in FY26 from 1.62 million square feet in the previous year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 9:57 AM IST
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