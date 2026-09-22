Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the NSE IPO:

Big HNI category (bNII): 10 investors out of 13 investors will get 120 shares (Probability: 76.92 per cent)

Small HNI category(sNII): 10 investors out of 33 investors will get 120 shares (Probability: 30.30 per cent)

Retail category: 8 shares are confirmed and if more lots applied, more share alloted (Firm allotment)

However, the actual allotment will depend on the IPO’s prescribed allocation rules and the number of valid applications received. Therefore, the any figure should be considered as an indicative probability only, and not a guaranteed allotment ratio for the given IPO.



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How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of National Stock Exchange of India IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of National Stock Exchange IPO can check allotment status on NSE

Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘NSE’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of NSE IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

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Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Rays of National Stock Exchange of India Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of National Stock Exchange was sold in the price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 apiece between September 17 and September 21. It sold the issue with a lot size of eight equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 22,562 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a decent 5.71 times, fetching over 38.4 lakh applications and bids for over Rs 90,300 crore.

On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 12.68 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 6.55 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 1.39 times, while the allocation for employees was booked 2.40 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of National Stock Exchange has seen a mild recovery. Last heard, National Stock Exchange of India IPO was commanding a GMP of 55-60 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 3-4 per cent the investors. Its premium dropped sharply over the weekend.

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The IPO of NSE was managed by 20 book running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Wednesday, September 23. Shares of the company shall be listed only on BSE on Thursday, September 24, 2026.