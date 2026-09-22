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NSE IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status; allotment odds, GMP & listing date

NSE IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status; allotment odds, GMP & listing date

National Stock Exchange of India sold its shares in the price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 apiece, applied for a minimum of 8 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 22,562 crore between September 17-21.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 8:37 AM IST
NSE IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status; allotment odds, GMP & listing dateAI-generated image for representational purpose only.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), India's largest stock exchange, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Tuesday, September 22. The investors applying for the issue may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their IPO mandates revoked by the same day.

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What are the odds of getting shares or allotment odds in the National Stock Exchange IPO?

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the NSE IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 10 investors out of 13 investors will get 120 shares (Probability: 76.92 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 10 investors out of 33 investors will get 120 shares (Probability: 30.30 per cent)
  • Retail category: 8 shares are confirmed and if more lots applied, more share alloted (Firm allotment)

However, the actual allotment will depend on the IPO’s prescribed allocation rules and the number of valid applications received. Therefore, the any figure should be considered as an indicative probability only, and not a guaranteed allotment ratio for the given IPO.

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How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of National Stock Exchange of India IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited
  • Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized 
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.
     

How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of National Stock Exchange IPO can check allotment status on NSE

  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘NSE’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed
     

How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of NSE IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

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  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Rays of National Stock Exchange of India Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


To recall, the IPO of National Stock Exchange was sold in the price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 apiece between September 17 and September 21. It sold the issue with a lot size of eight equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 22,562 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a decent 5.71 times, fetching over 38.4 lakh applications and bids for over Rs 90,300 crore.

On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 12.68 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 6.55 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 1.39 times, while the allocation for employees was booked 2.40 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of National Stock Exchange has seen a mild recovery. Last heard, National Stock Exchange of India IPO was commanding a GMP of 55-60 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 3-4 per cent the investors. Its premium dropped sharply over the weekend.

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The IPO of NSE was managed by 20 book running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Wednesday, September 23. Shares of the company shall be listed only on BSE on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 8:33 AM IST
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