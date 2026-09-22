‘I think the world of Chandra,’ says JPMorganChase Chairman Jamie Dimon amid reappointment row

MUST READ | Battle lines are drawn: Tata Trusts prepares to challenge N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment in the court

“I think the world of Chandra,” said Dimon to The Economic Times, referring to the Tata Sons chairman in his commonly-known name. “I would never want to lose him,” he said, adding that Tata Trusts or the board should feel the same. He also said that Chandrasekaran has done an exceptional job.

He also told the financial daily that if he were the government, he would worry about this kind of conflict deterring foreign investments.

DON'T MISS | 'Majority among two is two': Tata Trusts says Chandrasekaran reappointment failed AoA condition, has no legal effect

As per reports, Tata Trusts is now preparing to legally challenge Tata Sons’ board decision to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman, and may seek judicial intervention to maintain the status quo on his tenure. Noel Tata stated that the resolution approving Chandrasekaran’s reappointment was "null and void ab initio" and demanded a public correction on the board meeting proceedings.

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Chandrasekaran’s reappointment did comply with the company’s Articles of Association, said Tata Trusts. The Trusts maintain that specific provisions require both Trust nominee directors to be present and vote in favour of a chairman’s appointment or reappointment.

MUST READ | Chandrasekaran had assured all necessary steps were being taken to remain private: Noel Tata