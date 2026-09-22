Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
NSE IPO sets retail allocation record at Rs 7,872 crore; key details

NSE IPO sets retail allocation record at Rs 7,872 crore; key details

NSE IPO: The second-largest IPO attracted retail bids for 6,13,05,464 shares, valued at Rs 10,943 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,785. This is against the retail quota of 4,41,01,125 shares.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 9:36 AM IST
NSE IPO sets retail allocation record at Rs 7,872 crore; key detailsThe Rs 22,569-crore NSE IPO ended with a strong 5.71 times subscription, making it the most subscribed among India's five largest IPOs by issue size.

NSE's initial public offer (IPO) allocation on Tuesday would mark a new record for the highest-ever retail category allocation at Rs 7,872 crore. The second-largest IPO attracted retail bids for 6,13,05,464 shares, valued at Rs 10,943 crore at the upper end of the Rs 1,785 price band, against a retail quota of 4,41,01,125 shares.

Advertisement

India's largest IPO ever, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, had reserved 35 per cent of its Rs 27,859-crore issue for retail individual investors. The issue received bids for 2,49,64,289 shares, or 0.50 times the quota of 4,94,95,705 shares. The retail quota was valued at Rs 9,701.16 crore, while the allocation stood at Rs 4,893 crore at the issue price.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd's IPO in 2022 saw its retail quota subscribed 1.99 times. Shares offered to retail investors stood at 6,91,79,663, valued at Rs 6,254 crore after accounting for the Rs 45 per share discount offered to retail investors.

Reliance Power's IPO, which was open from January 15 to January 18, 2008, was subscribed about 70 times. The issue was subscribed within the first few minutes of its book-building process. Its retail quota was fixed at 30 per cent, translating into a retail allocation of Rs 3,078 crore.

Advertisement

The Rs 22,569-crore NSE IPO ended with a strong 5.71 times subscription, making it the most subscribed among India's five largest IPOs by issue size. The issue received bids for 50,58,11,384 shares against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer.

The subscription level for the second-largest issue was significantly higher than those seen in the country's other mega IPOs.

Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,858.75-crore issue received 1.93 times subscription in 2024, while Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd's Rs 20,557.23-crore offer in May 2022 attracted 2.05 times subscription. One 97 Communications Ltd, or Paytm's, Rs 18,300-crore IPO in November 2021 garnered 1.48 times subscription, while Tata Capital's Rs 15,511.87-crore IPO in October 2025 was subscribed 1.65 times.

In terms of issue size, NSE now ranks second after Hyundai Motor India, pushing LIC to third, Paytm to fourth and Tata Capital to fifth. The Rs 15,199.44-crore Coal India IPO, which came in October 2010, is the only IPO among the country's large issues to have attracted a higher subscription, at 15.20 times. Coal India now ranks sixth by issue size.

Advertisement

The NSE IPO ran from September 17 to September 21 and is expected to be listed on BSE on September 24. The issue was sold in the Rs 1,700-1,785 price band.

What also set the NSE IPO apart was the absence of large institutional shareholders from the offer. NSE's biggest shareholder, Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC), stayed out of the IPO, as did other large institutional investors.

This made the offer less about existing shareholders cashing out and more about a limited or 'token' sale, underscoring their continued confidence in India's largest stock exchange and its untapped growth potential.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 9:36 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more