Sakhiya Skin Clinic, a prominent dermatology-focused healthcare provider in India, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO comprises up to 61,72,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 50,10,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11,62,000 shares by existing stakeholders. Promoters Jagdishkumar Jadavbhai Sakhiya and Rupalben Jagdishbhai Sakhiya plan to sell up to 8,82,653 and 2,79,347 shares, respectively.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO proceeds are earmarked for expansion and improvement initiatives. Specifically, Rs 4,257.73 lakhs will facilitate the opening of new clinics across India, while Rs 0.89 crore will upgrade technology and facilities. Additionally, Rs 9.65 crore is allocated for investing in its subsidiary, Dr. Sakhiya's Advanced Skin Science LLP. Some funds will also address outstanding borrowings, and the remainder will serve general corporate purposes.

In FY 2025, Sakhiya Skin Clinic reported a revenue of Rs 52.88 crore from its healthcare services, achieving a net profit of Rs 10.92 crore with a profit margin of 20.6 per cent. The clinic served 1,48,192 patients, welcoming 30,991 new patients in the year. The Dermato Cosmetic Clinic, part of its network of 35 centres, records nearly 1,00,000 patient visits annually.

Advertisement

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited will be the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO. The clinic's focus on skin, laser, anti-ageing, and various surgical treatments has allowed it to serve over 5,40,000 patients through 35 clinics across 24 cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra. This geographical presence underpins its strategic plans for nationwide expansion through the IPO.

The IPO aims to strengthen Sakhiya Skin Clinic's financial and operational base, allowing it to enhance its service offerings and expand its footprint. The company's commitment to leveraging technology and advanced skin care solutions reflects its ambition to remain at the forefront of dermatological healthcare services in India.