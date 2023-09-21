SAMHI Hotels IPO allotment status, latest GMP, listing date & other details

SAMHI Hotels has finalized the basis of allotment of its shares and the allotment status has been announced. The company is said to have a T+3 listing. Investors, who applied for the IPO can check their application status through two methods - exchange (BSE) and registrar for the issue.



Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and JM Financial are the lead managers to the issue, while Kfin Technologies enacted as the registrar to the issue. Shares of the SAMHI Hotels are likely to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Friday, September 22.



Allotment Status on BSE

Investors, who bid for the issue, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select SAMHI Hotels Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit



Allotment Status on issue registrar website

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Kfin Technologies Limited(https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.



1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries after the issue is completed.



Grey market premium

Grey market premium (GMP) of SAMHI remained a lackluster side since the beginning of the issue. The company initially was not commanding any premium in the unofficial market, but later on it was seen around Rs 10. Ahead of its listing, the premium in the official market has corrected to single digits.



Issue details

SAMHI Hotels sold its shares in the range of Rs 119-126 apiece during the three-day bidding process, which was between September 14-18 and investors could make a bid of a minimum of 119 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The Rs 1,370.10 crore issue included a sale of fresh equity shares worth Rs 1200 crore, and an offer-for sale (OFS) of up to 1.35 crore equity shares.



Subscription status

The issue was overall subscribed 5.57 times. The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 9.18 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors fetched 1.29 times bids. The portion reserved for retail investors was booked 1.17 times at the end of bidding.



About SAMHI Hotels

SAMHI Hotels, incorporated in 2010, is a professionally managed branded hotel ownership and asset management platform in India. It operates under well-recognized hotel operators such as Courtyard by Marriott, Sheraton, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Place, Fairfield by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, and Holiday Inn Express.

