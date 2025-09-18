Seshaasai Technologies IPO to open on September 23: Check price band, issue size & more

Seshaasai Technologies is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, 23 September, aiming to raise up to Rs 813 crore through a combination of fresh equity issuance and offer-for-sale. The IPO closes on Thursday, 25 September, with a price band fixed at Rs 402 to Rs 423 per share.

The lot size is 35 shares, which sets the minimum investment for retail investors at Rs 14,805. The issue includes a fresh issue component of Rs 480 crore and an OFS of over 78.74 lakh shares, representing Rs 333 crore. A discount of Rs 40 per share is offered to eligible employees participating in the employee reservation segment.

Seshaasai Technologies provides technology-driven solutions for payments, communication, and IoT, managing information from its creation through to dissemination. The company utilises robotic automation, big data, and RFID technologies to create innovative solutions for its clients, focusing on enabling more effective use of information to improve business outcomes.

The IPO is structured to allocate 50% of shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 15% for retail investors. At the upper price band of Rs 423, the post-issue implied market capitalisation of the company will range from Rs 6,528 crore to Rs 6,844 crore. The anchor investor bidding window is scheduled for Monday, 22 September, with the IPO allotment date anticipated to be 26 September. The company’s registrar for the IPO is MUFG Intime India.

Lead managers for the Seshaasai Technologies IPO are IIFL Capital Services, ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital Markets. The IPO structure is designed to cater to a diverse base of institutional and retail investors. The combination of a fresh issue and offer-for-sale is expected to provide both capital for company growth and an opportunity for existing shareholders to liquidate part of their holdings.

The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 14,805, corresponding to the lot size of 35 shares. The company has provided a special incentive for eligible employees, offering a discount of Rs 40 per equity share in the employee reservation portion. Allotment is expected to take place on 26 September, followed by listing on the stock exchanges tentatively on 30 September.