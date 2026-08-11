Shankesh Jewellers IPO opens on August 18; check price band, issue size & other details

Shankesh Jewellers' initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on Tuesday, 8 August, and will close on Thursday, 20 August. The book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of 2,94,82,000 shares and an offer for sale of 1,00,00,000 shares, with the company fixing the price band at Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share ahead of the launch.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of 2.95 crore shares to raise Rs 274.2 crore and an offer for sale of 1 crore shares aggregating to Rs 93 crore. The company said the net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for loan repayments, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.