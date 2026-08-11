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Bailey bridge swept away in Uttarakhand, BRO vehicle, driver missing; CM Dhami orders relief

Bailey bridge swept away in Uttarakhand, BRO vehicle, driver missing; CM Dhami orders relief

Dhami instructed the administration to remain alert, ensure the safety of people living in vulnerable areas and make arrangements to maintain the supply of essential commodities to villages

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 11:01 AM IST
Bailey bridge swept away in Uttarakhand, BRO vehicle, driver missing; CM Dhami orders reliefUttarakhand: A Bailey bridge over the Tamak drain collapses under the impact of raging floodwaters and debris

A sudden flash flood in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has triggered a major rescue operation after a Bailey bridge over the Tamak Nala was swept away by a powerful surge of water on Monday evening, August 10. A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) vehicle and its driver are also reported missing following the incident.

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The incident occurred in the Tamak Nala area along the strategically important Jyotirmath–Malari/Niti route, disrupting connectivity towards the border region. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and the district administration have been deployed and reached the affected area as of Tuesday morning.

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Chamoli flash flood washes away Bailey bridge

According to Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash, a strong surge of water hit the Tamak Nala at around 5:30 pm on Monday.

“There is a Tamak Nala, and a very strong surge of water occurred there this evening at 5:30 PM. A Bailey bridge at the site was washed away; BRO officials and staff were present in the immediate vicinity. A BRO vehicle and its driver have gone missing,” Prakash said, according to ANI.

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The sudden rise in water levels caused the Bailey bridge to collapse, cutting off road connectivity in the area. The route is particularly important because it provides access towards the Niti Valley and areas close to the India-China border.

NDRF, SDRF teams reach ground zero

Following the incident, the Uttarakhand government immediately activated disaster-response machinery. NDRF and SDRF teams were dispatched to Chamoli and have now reached the affected location to begin search and rescue operations. Officials are searching for the missing BRO driver while assessing the extent of damage caused by the flash flood. Police and local administration personnel are also assisting the rescue teams.

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The operation is being carried out amid difficult terrain and continuing monsoon-related risks, with authorities maintaining a close watch over water levels and vulnerable locations.

CM Dhami orders relief and rescue operations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to prioritise rescue and relief operations.

Dhami instructed the administration to remain alert, ensure the safety of people living in vulnerable areas and make arrangements to maintain the supply of essential commodities to villages that may have been affected by the disruption in connectivity.

The Chief Minister has also directed officials to maintain coordination among departments and closely monitor the situation as rescue operations continue.

Connectivity to Niti Valley disrupted

The destruction of the bridge has temporarily disrupted traffic towards Malari and the Niti Valley. The route is strategically significant as it connects remote villages and facilitates movement towards the border areas.

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Authorities are assessing options to restore connectivity, while rescue personnel continue to focus on locating the missing driver and ensuring the safety of people in the affected region.

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The latest reports indicate that no additional confirmed casualties have been reported so far, although the search for the missing BRO driver remains ongoing.

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Published on: Aug 11, 2026 11:01 AM IST
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