Vodafone Idea share price jumps 3% after Q1 results; analyst meet at 2.30 pm; target prices

Nomura maintained a 'Neutral' rating with a target of Rs 12.60 apiece, while Axis Capital retained its 'Reduce' call with a target of Rs 12.25. JPMorgan retained 'underweight' with a target of Rs 9, saying bank funding remains crucial.

Vodafone Idea reported narrowing losses in the June quarter and marginally beat estimates on revenue and Ebitda, but the results lacked any major surprises.

For the quarter, Vodafone Idea said its net loss narrowed to Rs 3,754 crore from Rs 6,608 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated Ebitda rose 9.1 per cent YoY to Rs 5,034 crore. The operational performance was supported by sequential subscriber additions and continued upgrades to high-speed broadband services.

More than 67 per cent of its total subscriber base now uses 4G/5G services, while customer ARPU, excluding M2M, rose 10.2 per cent YoY to Rs 195 from Rs 177 in Q1FY26.

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Average data usage per 4G/5G subscriber increased to 21.7 GB per month, taking total daily data traffic on the network to 88.4 Pb.

"We maintain our Neutral rating and target price of Rs 12.60 for VIL, based on 14 times FY28F EV/Ebitda. We prefer Bharti Airtel among the telecom stocks under our coverage. Key catalysts for VIL: successful debt-capital raise; industry tariff hikes; acceleration on subscriber additions; and strategic equity investment that may provide the much-needed confidence capital," Nomura said.

Nomura said revenue for the quarter was 1.6 per cent ahead of its estimates, while Ebitda beat its estimates by 0.5 per cent. VIL reported a net subscriber addition of 3 lakh, taking its subscriber base at the end of the June quarter to 19.31 crore. This marked the first quarter of subscriber addition since the merger.

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The quarter also saw VIL report exceptional gains, mainly from the remeasurement of its stake in Vodafone Inc as part of the settlement with promoters.