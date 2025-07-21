Shanti Gold International to launch IPO on July 25; Check all key details here

Shanti Gold International, a prominent gold jewellery manufacturer, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) from July 25 to July 29, with the bidding for anchor investors commencing on July 24. The IPO aims to raise Rs 360.11 crore through the issuance of 1.81 crore fresh shares, priced between Rs 189 and Rs 199 per share.

The company plans to allocate the proceeds for expansion and debt reduction. Specifically, Rs 46.3 crore is earmarked for a new facility in Jaipur, Rs 200 crore for working capital, and Rs 17 crore for debt repayment. The debt stood at Rs 242 crore as of May 2025. Remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Shanti Gold has shown robust financial performance, recording a profit of Rs 55.8 crore for the year ending March 2025, a significant increase of 107.8% from the previous year. Revenue surged 55.5% to Rs 1,106.4 crore from Rs 711.4 crore. The company's manufacturing operations are based in Mumbai, focusing on high-quality 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery. "All aspects of design, manufacturing, and packaging have been carried out in-house, enabling us to create jewellery tailored to our clients' preferences."

The IPO has set a lot size of 75 shares. Shanti Gold has allocated 50% of the issue to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% to retail investors, and 15% to non-institutional investors (NIIs). The basis of allotment will be finalised on July 30, and refunds for unsuccessful investors will be initiated the following day.

Shares are expected to be credited to the successful investors' Demat accounts on July 31, with the company's shares slated to debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 1. Choice Capital Advisors is the lead manager of the issue, while Bigshare Services serves as the registrar.

Shanti Gold International has established itself as a key player in the jewellery manufacturing sector, offering a diverse range of intricately designed jewellery pieces including rings, bangles, and necklaces. The company prides itself on its in-house capabilities for design, manufacturing, and packaging, tailored to meet client preferences.

Potential investors in the IPO should be aware of the significant growth in Shanti Gold's financial metrics, suggesting a positive outlook for future performance. The company's strategic investments in expansion and debt reduction are projected to bolster its market position.