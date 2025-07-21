Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO to open on July 24; Check price band, issue size & more

Brigade Hotel Ventures, a hotel owner and developer in South India, has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 85-90 per share. The IPO, valued at Rs 759.60 crore, will be available for subscription from July 24 to July 28. Investors can bid for a minimum of 166 shares, and the anchor investor bidding is set to commence on July 23.

The IPO constitutes a fresh issue of equity shares without any offer-for-sale component. Proceeds from the issue will be primarily utilised for debt repayment amounting to Rs 468.14 crore, with Rs 107.52 crore allocated for acquiring an undivided share of land from the promoter, Brigade Enterprises (BEL). The remaining funds are earmarked for acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Earlier this month, Brigade Hotel Ventures raised Rs 126 crore through the sale of equity shares to 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management in a pre-IPO round. The company is a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based real estate company Brigade Enterprises.

Brigade Hotel Ventures boasts a portfolio of nine operating hotels across various locations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and GIFT City, with a total of 1,604 keys. These hotels are managed by renowned global hospitality brands such as Marriott, Accor, and InterContinental Hotels Group.

Despite a challenging financial year, the company reported a profit decline of 24% to ₹23.7 crore in FY25, down from ₹31.14 crore in the previous year. However, revenue increased by 16.6% to ₹468.3 crore, up from ₹401.7 crore, indicating resilience in its operational performance.

The IPO is being managed by JM Financial and ICICI Securities, who are serving as the book-running lead managers, while Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar. The allocation of shares is expected to be finalised on July 29, with the listing anticipated on the bourses on July 31.

This offering presents a significant opportunity for investors looking to tap into the hospitality sector in South India, backed by Brigade Hotel Ventures' strategic growth plans and established partnerships with leading global hotel brands. Investors are advised to take note of the essential dates: the opening date of the IPO on July 24, closing on July 28, with the basis of allotment on July 29, and the expected listing on July 31.