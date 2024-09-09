Share Samadhan IPO opens today: All you need to know about the issue

The initial public offering (IPO) of Share Samadhan will open for bidding on Monday, September 9. The SME player is offering its shares in the range of Rs 70-74 apiece with a lot size of 1,600 equity shares. The issue will conclude for the bidding on Wednesday, September 11.



Share Samadhan, previously known as Tiger Island Hospitality Private Limited, was incorporated in 2011 and offers a wide range of services aimed at helping clients protect and recover their investments/money efficiently. As of August 28, 2024, the company had 48 employees.



The IPO of Share Samadhan entirely includes a fresh share sale of 32,51,200 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The company is looking to raise a total of Rs Rs 24.06 crore via its initial stake sale. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on BSE SME platform.



Retail investors can apply for a single lot, or 1,600 shares, amounting to Rs 1,18,400. Other investors need to apply for a minimum of two lots, or 3,200 shares amounting to Rs 2,36,800. Ahead of its IPO, it raised Rs 6.83 crore via anchor investors- Pine Oak Global Fund, Neomila Growth Fund, Meru Investment Fund, Zeta Global; Fund- by allocating the 9,23,200 shares.



The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized to meet the expenses for investment in technology; expenses for unidentified acquisition for the company; working capital requirements of the company; general corporate purposes; issue Expenses; and achieving the benefits of listing on the SME platform of BSE.



Share Samadhan has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while 15 per cent of the shares have been reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors will get 35 per cent of the net offer during the IPO.



For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, the company reported a net profit of Rs 3.91 crore with a revenue of Rs 9.96 crore. The company's revenue came in at Rs 2.76 crore with a net profit of 0.48 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023. The total market capitalization of the company stands at Rs 90.8 crore.



Narnolia Financial Services is the sole book running lead manager of the Share Samadhan IPO, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the Share Samadhan IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers. The stock is likely to be listed on September 16, Monday.