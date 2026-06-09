SpaceX IPO: Dividend policy of Musk’s space giant explained ahead of historic Nasdaq debut

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation or SpaceX has launched initial public offering (IPO) this week in what the company says is a $74.4 billion offer that could be the world's biggest. The listing could also make Elon Musk, the world's richest person, a trillionaire. The Texas-based company, founded in 2002, plans to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SPCX.

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SpaceX is offering 555,555,555 shares at an expected IPO price of $135 each. The final price is expected on June 11, with trading likely to begin on June 12. The timeline could change if the United States Securities and Exchange Commission seeks additional disclosures, market conditions turn unfavourable, or demand-building requires more roadshows.

It said the net proceeds from the share sale will be used to fund its growth strategy, including the expansion of artificial intelligence compute infrastructure, enhancements to launch infrastructure and launch vehicles, an increase in the scale and capacity of satellite constellations, and general corporate purposes.

SpaceX also said it does not expect to declare or pay any cash dividends to common stockholders in the foreseeable future, and intends to retain future earnings to finance business growth. SpaceX said its mission is to build systems and technologies needed to make life multiplanetary, know the universe's true nature, and extend the light of consciousness to the stars.

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“Our future dividend policy is within the discretion of our board and will depend upon then-existing conditions, including results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, investment opportunities, statutory restrictions on ability to pay dividends, restrictions in our existing and any future debt agreements and other factors our board may deem relevant," it said in the filing.

It added: "To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets."

Among the milestones listed by the company were the first privately funded liquid-fuelled rocket to reach orbit in 2008, the first spacecraft docking with the International Space Station in 2012, the first propulsive landing of an orbital-class booster in 2015, the first re-flight of an orbital-class booster in 2017, the start of a large-scale low-Earth orbit broadband satellite constellation in 2019, a globally available low-latency low-Earth orbit network and consumer-grade phased-array user terminals at scale in 2022, a large-scale low-Earth orbit satellite-to-mobile constellation in 2025, and a gigawatt-scale AI training cluster and gigawatt-scale megapack battery installation in 2026.

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SpaceX reported consolidated revenue of $18,674 million in 2025, with loss from operations of $2,589 million. For the three months ended March 2026, revenue stood at $4,694 million and loss from operations at $1,943 million. In that period, the space segment contributed $619 million in revenue and recorded a loss from operations of $662 million, while the connectivity segment generated $3,257 million in revenue and income from operations of $1,188 million.

The filing sets out an IPO focused on funding expansion, with no near-term dividend payout, ahead of the expected pricing on June 11 and trading from June 12, subject to regulatory and market conditions.