Stanley Lifestyles IPO allotment: Check application status, GMP, listing date & more

Home furniture player Stanley Lifestyles, whose initial public offer (IPO) received a solid 97 times bids this week, is all set to finalise the basis of allotment on Wednesday, June 26, ahead of its stock listing, likely on Friday, June 28.

Investors, who bade for the IPO, would be getting the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate soon. Last heard, the grey market premium (GMP) for Stanley Lifestyles stood at Rs 163, similar to where it was at the kick start of the issue.

The Bengaluru-based Stanley Lifestyles offers sofas, cabinetry and furniture for living rooms, dining rooms, family rooms, kitchens and bedrooms. It offers complete home solutions including installations.

Its IPO ran from June 21 to June 25 in the price band of Rs 351-369 per share. The company raised a total Rs 537.02 crore, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 337.02 crore.



The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 222.10 times, followed by noninstitutional investors (high net worth individuals) portion at 117.96 times. The retail investor quota was booked 17.46 times.

In total, the IPO received bids of 98,06,42,680 shares against the offered 1,02,41,507 equity shares.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Stanley Lifestyles, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Stanley Lifestyles in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Kfin Technologies Limited (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/), the registrar to the issue.

A Sebi-registered entity, a registrar electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue. To check the allotment status on Kfin Technologies, follow the steps below:

1) Go to the web portal of Kfin Technologies

2) Click on any of the five links

3) Select the IPO in dropbox, whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

4) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.