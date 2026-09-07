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Steamhouse India IPO: Industrial Gases player to launch IPO on Sept 9; check all key details

Steamhouse India IPO: Industrial Gases player to launch IPO on Sept 9; check all key details

Industrial gas producer Steamhouse India will launch its IPO for subscription on September 9 and close on September 11.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 12:36 PM IST
Steamhouse India IPO: Industrial Gases player to launch IPO on Sept 9; check all key detailsEstablished in 2014, Steamhouse supplies industrial steam to customers through a centralised utility model using dedicated pipeline infrastructure.

Industrial gas producer Steamhouse India Ltd fixed a price band of Rs 77-81 per equity share for its initial public offering, through which it plans to raise up to Rs 414 crore. The anchor investor bidding will open on September 8, while the public issue will open for subscription on September 9 and close on September 11.

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The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 353 crore and an Offer-for-Sale of shares worth around Rs 61 crore, according to a public announcement. Promoter Vishal Sanwarraprasad Budhia will offload shares in the OFS. Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Steamhouse said the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay part of its existing debt, expand capacity at its Ankleshwar and Panoli facilities, set up a new steam-generation unit in the Dahej SEZ, and meet general corporate requirements.

In June, the company raised nearly Rs 50 crore through a pre-IPO placement from funds backed by investor Madhusudhan Kela and Niveshaay Sambhav Fund.

Established in 2014, Steamhouse supplies industrial steam to customers through a centralised utility model using dedicated pipeline infrastructure. It serves more than 167 industrial clients across sectors including chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food processing, paper and manufacturing.

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The company has built more than 45 kilometres of steam pipeline network across industrial clusters such as Sachin, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Sarigam, Panoli and Nandesari. It is also expanding capacity across several locations, including Ahmedabad, Dahej, Jhagadia and Vapi.

Steamhouse is diversifying into nitrogen compression and distribution, waste-to-energy solutions and aviation logistics. It has commissioned a waste-to-steam boiler at Vapi and has secured a 5 MW waste-to-steam project from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation under the public-private partnership model.

Of the total offer, not more than 50 per cent will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors. The issue, priced at Rs 77-81 per share, is aimed at raising up to Rs 414 crore, with the subscription window running from September 9 to September 11 after anchor bidding opens on September 8.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 12:36 PM IST
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