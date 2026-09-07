John Ternus closes in on major milestone ahead of Apple’s Sept 9 event

With Apple’s September 9 event approaching, Ternus’ rapidly growing audience is adding another layer of attention to his public debut as CEO, as the company prepares to showcase its latest products under his leadership.

Ternus closes in on 1 million followers

With 957,000 followers currently on his X profile as of September 7, Ternus needs only 43,000 more to cross the 1 million follower mark.

Ever since his first post, he has experienced rapid follower growth. Now, merely days into his role as CEO of Apple, he stands on the verge of reaching this significant milestone.

hello — John Ternus (@johnternus) September 1, 2026

The surge comes as Ternus steps into one of the technology industry’s most closely watched leadership roles. His presence on X also gives the new Apple chief a more visible public profile after years of maintaining a relatively low profile outside the company’s hardware organisation

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One-word post gets 88 million views

Ternus’ first post on September 1 contained just one word. Despite its simplicity, the post quickly drew enormous attention and has since reached around 88 million views.

The timing makes the post particularly notable. Ternus became Apple CEO on September 1, replacing Tim Cook, and his first major public appearance in the role is scheduled for September 9, when Apple is expected to unveil its latest products.

All eyes on September 9

Ternus’ social media debut offers an early glimpse of the attention surrounding the company’s new CEO. His September 9 product presentation will come as his X audience approaches a major milestone, giving his first event as CEO an unusually large online spotlight.