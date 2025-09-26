Suba Hotels IPO to open on September 29: Check all key details here

Suba Hotels is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Monday, 29 September 2025, with the offer closing on Wednesday, 1 October 2025. The price band is fixed at Rs 105–111 per equity share, and the IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 67,99,200 equity shares with a total issue size of Rs 75.47 crore at the upper price band. The minimum lot size is 1,200 shares, and the listing will take place on NSE Emerge.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO requires a minimum investment of Rs 2,66,400 for retail investors (two lots, or 2,400 shares). HNIs must apply for at least three lots (3,600 shares), amounting to Rs 3,99,600. Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. acts as registrar, and NNM Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the market maker. The offer is a fresh issue, with anchor investor bidding opening on 26 September 2025.

Suba Hotels plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure on hotel upgrades and last-mile requirements, with Rs 53.47 crore earmarked for this purpose. The remainder will be used for general corporate purposes. The company operates an asset-light model, managing properties through owned, leased, revenue-share, franchised, and managed formats.

Advertisement

The company is a leading mid-market hospitality chain in India, currently operating 88 hotels with a total of 4,096 keys across more than 50 cities. About 81% of these properties are in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, reflecting Suba Hotels’ focus on high-growth domestic markets. The portfolio includes 5 owned hotels (227 rooms), 19 managed hotels (823 rooms), 16 revenue share and lease hotels (577 rooms), and 48 franchised hotels (2,469 rooms).

Suba Hotels holds exclusive master franchise rights in India for the Comfort, Clarion, and Quality brands of Choice Hotels. The growth pipeline remains robust, with 40 new hotels (1,831 rooms) in the pre-opening phase, indicating continued expansion in the Indian hospitality sector.

The IPO allocation designates up to 50% of the offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and a minimum of 35% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), with a reservation of 3,40,800 equity shares for the market maker. The timeline includes allotment finalisation on 3 October 2025, refund initiation, credit of shares to demat accounts, and listing on 7 October 2025 on NSE Emerge.