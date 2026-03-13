IFCI shares jump nearly 6% today; here is why

Shares of state-owned NBFC IFCI Ltd surged on Friday, extending gains for the second straight session. The stock climbed 10.75 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 59.84. It eventually settled 5.83 per cent higher at Rs 57.18.

Some market experts linked the uptick to IFCI's indirect exposure to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). IFCI holds a stake in NSE through its majority ownership of Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL).

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The sharp move in the counter also came amid renewed attention on NSE's much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). According to a release, the exchange has appointed 20 merchant bankers and eight law firms for its proposed IPO.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said IFCI has investments linked to NSE and the stock has been reacting following an update related to the exchange's long-awaited IPO.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, also noted that IFCI's share price movement appears connected to a development around the NSE IPO.

Technically, support could be seen at Rs 54-55 levels, while immediate resistance lies at Rs 60.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Immediate support is placed near Rs 55, while strong support lies around the Rs 52–50 range. On the upside, resistance is seen near Rs 60, followed by Rs 65 level. A decisive breakout above Rs 65 with volume could trigger fresh momentum towards the Rs 68–70 zone.

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According to AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "IFCI's stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 54. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 60 could lead to an upside target of Rs 68 in the near term."

On the financial front, IFCI reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.13 crore for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26), compared with a loss of Rs 58.96 crore in the same period last year. However, profit declined on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 298.80 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 194.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

As of December 2025, the government held a 72.57 per cent stake in IFCI.