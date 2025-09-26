Tata Capital IPO: Tata Group firm files RHP, issue to open on October 6; check details

Tata Capital is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the first week of October. The IPO of Tata Group's non-lending financial services (NBFC) firm has filed its red herring prospectus (RHP) to float its primary market offering. The issue is said to open on October 6 (Monday) and subscriptions are likely to close on October 8 (Wednesday).

The IPO of Tata Capital includes a fresh share sale of up to 21,00,00,000 equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 26,58,24,280 equity shares. The issue will cumulatively include a share sale of 47,58,24,280 equity shares. Face value of each share is Rs 10 each.

The IPO of Tata Capital also includes a reservation for eligible employees of the company, but there are no reservations for eligible shareholders of Tata Investments or other Tata Group companies. Anchor book details will be announced on Friday, October 03 and the price band for the IPO is likely to be announced on Monday, September 29.

Tata Capital is reported to raise a total of $2 billion (Rs 17,000 crore) via its IPO. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted an extension to the Tata Group's NBFC to list its shares on the bourses. The previous timeline for its stock market debut was expiring on September 30. The central bank had allowed for this extension to Tata Capital due to procedural reasons.

According to the dealers of the unlisted markets, Tata Capital may issue its shares around Rs 350-380 apiece during the IPO, but one should wait for the official announcement for price band and issue size. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be deployed to augment Tier-I capital and fuel lending growth.

Tata Capital delivered strong financials in Q1FY26, reporting a net profit of Rs 1,041 crore, more than double the Rs 472 crore earned a year earlier. Total income climbed to Rs 7,692 crore from Rs 6,557 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Tata Capital's IPO shall be another mega offering, making it perhaps the fourth biggest issue, lagging the likes of Hyundai Motor India (Rs 27850 crore), Life Insurance Corporation of India (Rs 20,550 crore) and One97 Communications (Rs 18,300 crore).