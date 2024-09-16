scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
Tolins Tyres shares make a muted stock market debut; shares list at 1% premium

Feedback

Tolins Tyres shares make a muted stock market debut; shares list at 1% premium

Ahead of its listing, shares of Tolins Tyres were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 30 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 13 per cent to the investors.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The IPO of Tolins Tyres was open for bidding between September 9-11, which offered its shares in the price band of Rs 215-226 per share with a lot size of 66 equity shares. The IPO of Tolins Tyres was open for bidding between September 9-11, which offered its shares in the price band of Rs 215-226 per share with a lot size of 66 equity shares.

Shares of Tolins Tyres made a muted debut at Dalal Street on Monday as the tyre maker was listed at Rs 228 on NSE, a muted premium of 0.88 per cent over its issue price of Rs 226. Similarly, the stock kicks off its maiden trading session with a premium 0.44 per cent at Rs 227 on BSE over the given issue price.
 

Related Articles

The listing has muted the expectations. Ahead of its listing, shares of Tolins Tyres were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 30 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 13 per cent to the investors. However, the grey market premium stood at Rs 39 apiece earlier, when the issue had opened for bidding.
 

The Kerala-based Tolins Tyres is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 215-226 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 66 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 230 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 200 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 13.27 lakh equity shares.
 

The issue saw a decent bidding and was overall subscribed 23.89 times. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 25.42 times The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 27.41 times, while the portion reserved for shareholders saw bidding for 21.52 times during the three-day bidding process.
 

Incorporated in 2003, Tolins Tyres is a tyre manufacturing company. It provides tyre retreading solutions in India and exports to 40 countries, including the Middle East, East Africa, Jordan, Kenya, and Egypt. The company's business can be divided into two verticals- tyre manufacturing and tread rubber manufacturing.
 

Brokerages were mostly positive on the issue suggesting investors to subscribe to it for a long term. Saffron Capital Advisors was the book running lead manager of the Tolins Tyres IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services served as the registrar for the issue. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 16, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement