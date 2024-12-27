Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment: Check application status, latest GMP & listing date

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, December 27. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either on weekend or latest by Monday, December 30. The aerospace and defence player saw a solid response from the investors.

The IPO of Bengaluru-based Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing was open for bidding between December 23 and December 26. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 745-785 per share with a lot size of 19 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 500 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 250 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 250 crore.



The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 175.31 times. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a sold 317.63 times The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 263.78 times. Allocations for retail investors and employees were booked 56.87 times and 97.81 times, respectively during the three-day bidding process.



The grey market premium (GMP) of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing has risen following a bumped bidding for the defence player. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 630 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 80 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 510 on the first day of the bidding.



Incorporated in 2016, Bengaluru-based Unitech Aerospace and Manufacturing is engaged in the manufacturing of complex tools like mechanical assemblies, electro-mechanical systems, and components for aeroengine and airframe production, specializing in the manufacturing of complex products.



Anand Rathi Securities and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers of the Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.